COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in June

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 2.0 %

CICOY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.93.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 43.08%.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

