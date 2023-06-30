Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 4.3 %

CJREF stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.