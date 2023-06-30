Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.50

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 1224294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Corero Network Security Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of £27.51 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.19.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

