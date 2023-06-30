CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

CORR stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

