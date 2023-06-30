Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders Sells 585 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.13. 384,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

