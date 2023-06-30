Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders Sells 585 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.13. 384,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.90.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current year.
RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
