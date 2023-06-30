Contrasting Alfa Laval Corporate (ALFVF) and Its Competitors

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Free Report) is one of 148 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alfa Laval Corporate to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Alfa Laval Corporate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alfa Laval Corporate pays an annual dividend of $3.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Alfa Laval Corporate pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval Corporate 0 0 0 0 N/A Alfa Laval Corporate Competitors 933 3271 4342 43 2.41

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Alfa Laval Corporate’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alfa Laval Corporate has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval Corporate and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval Corporate N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval Corporate Competitors -16.24% 0.17% 0.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alfa Laval Corporate and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval Corporate N/A N/A 5.25 Alfa Laval Corporate Competitors $3.91 billion $302.65 million 640.56

Alfa Laval Corporate’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alfa Laval Corporate. Alfa Laval Corporate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alfa Laval Corporate competitors beat Alfa Laval Corporate on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

