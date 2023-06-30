Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 253,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

CNTX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.33. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.30.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Context Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.