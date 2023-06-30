Consumers Bancorp (CBKM) and The Competition Financial Review

Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Free Report) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Consumers Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A 16.54 Consumers Bancorp Competitors $2.55 billion $703.11 million 266.66

Consumers Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Consumers Bancorp. Consumers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Consumers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Consumers Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.2% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Consumers Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consumers Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumers Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumers Bancorp Competitors 1082 2839 2834 7 2.26

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 338.71%. Given Consumers Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consumers Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Consumers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Consumers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Consumers Bancorp Competitors 36.19% 9.68% 0.89%

Summary

Consumers Bancorp competitors beat Consumers Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of recreation, personal, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities consisting of obligations of the United States government sponsored entities, municipal obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, it offers small business administration, business term, commercial construction, agricultural, and equipment loans; credit and debit cards; ATMs; and online and mobile banking, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, Ohio.

