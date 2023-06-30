ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.63. 96,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 235,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $666.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

