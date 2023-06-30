Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. 98,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.45. Concentrix has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

