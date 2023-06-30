Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. 98,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.45. Concentrix has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
