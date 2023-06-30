Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $218,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Earnings History for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

