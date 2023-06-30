Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $218,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.