Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.