Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.19%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
