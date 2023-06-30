Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.92. 49,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.45. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

