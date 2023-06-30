Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Concentrix Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.92. 49,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.45. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.