Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. CL King dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.