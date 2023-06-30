Comparing Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quest Diagnostics and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18 Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $151.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Akumin has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.50%. Given Akumin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.59 $946.00 million $6.78 20.73 Akumin $749.63 million 0.02 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.11

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.26% 16.51% 7.83% Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Akumin on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

