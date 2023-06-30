Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.46. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 864,296 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 1,709,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after buying an additional 1,400,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $8,812,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

