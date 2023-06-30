Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in June

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 4,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.

Commerzbank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

