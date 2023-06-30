Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEFC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

