Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

