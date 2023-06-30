Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

