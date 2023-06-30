Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,423 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,987 shares of company stock worth $675,939 and sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

