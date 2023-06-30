Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 204 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 453.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
