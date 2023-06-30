Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 204 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 453.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.