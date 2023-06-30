Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $62,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 967,226 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.88 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

