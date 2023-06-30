Close Asset Management Ltd Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 309,644 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.