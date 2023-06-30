Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

