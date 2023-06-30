Close Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

