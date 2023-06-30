Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,770 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $281,391,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BALL opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

