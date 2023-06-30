Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Acquires $253,164.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) Director John Henry Stevens purchased 316,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clene Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.