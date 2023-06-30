Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes $531,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $11,558,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,375,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

SQQQ traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,475,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,685,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.