Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 102.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 16.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,347 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

