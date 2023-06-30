City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $440.70

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.70 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 409.14 ($5.20). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.24), with a volume of 9,465 shares.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,363.33 and a beta of 0.54.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

