Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Cineverse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cineverse Stock Performance

CNVS opened at $2.30 on Friday. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

