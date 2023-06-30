Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,143.08

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2,143.08 and last traded at $2,142.19, with a volume of 174124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,110.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,040.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,735.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

