China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,000 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 14,573,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 236.0 days.
China Youzan Stock Performance
China Youzan stock remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. China Youzan has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.
About China Youzan
