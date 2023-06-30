Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
