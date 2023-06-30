Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $72.86. 50,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,958. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.