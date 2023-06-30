Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

