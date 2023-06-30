Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,241 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,247. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.