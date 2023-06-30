Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $43.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 6.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $43,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 445,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,315. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

