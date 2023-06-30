Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,831,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,169,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

