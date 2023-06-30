Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,010. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.