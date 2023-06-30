Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,083,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $96.55.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

