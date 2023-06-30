CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

ASML stock opened at $723.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $285.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.14. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.