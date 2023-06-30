CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,041 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

