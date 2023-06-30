CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,213 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,850 shares of company stock valued at $56,671,813. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

