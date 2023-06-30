CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.