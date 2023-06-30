CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 439 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Insider Activity

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

