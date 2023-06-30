CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 269 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average of $249.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

