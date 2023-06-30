CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

